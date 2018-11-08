Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brunswick Academy 37, Greenbrier Christian 36
VHSL Class 5A=
First Round=
Broad Run 57, Edison 24
Massaponax 62, Albemarle 14
North Stafford 60, Halifax County 19
VHSL Class 3A=
First Round=
Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 13
Liberty-Bedford 40, Spotswood 38
Lord Botetourt 62, Christiansburg 6
VHSL Class 2A=
First Round=
Gretna 35, James River-Buchanan 2
Radford 22, Fort Chiswell 0
VHSL Class 1A=
First Round=
Altavista 47, Stonewall Jackson 29
Central Lunenburg 35, Cumberland 0
