The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Scores

November 8, 2018 9:48 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Brunswick Academy 37, Greenbrier Christian 36

VHSL Class 5A=

First Round=

Broad Run 57, Edison 24

Massaponax 62, Albemarle 14

North Stafford 60, Halifax County 19

VHSL Class 3A=

First Round=

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 13

Liberty-Bedford 40, Spotswood 38

Lord Botetourt 62, Christiansburg 6

VHSL Class 2A=

First Round=

Gretna 35, James River-Buchanan 2

Radford 22, Fort Chiswell 0

VHSL Class 1A=

First Round=

Altavista 47, Stonewall Jackson 29

Central Lunenburg 35, Cumberland 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

