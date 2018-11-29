Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel Christian School 65, Denbigh Baptist 36
Bishop Sullivan 59, Tallwood 38
Brookville 54, Amherst County 46
Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Walsingham Academy 23
Charlottesville 68, James Monroe 40
Christiansburg 86, Giles 44
Cosby 83, Midlothian 46
E.C. Glass 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 28
Gate City 67, Sullivan East, Tenn. 57
Glenvar 50, Staunton River 45
Grafton 46, Poquoson 18
Grassfield 87, Western Branch 83
Hampton Roads 44, Portsmouth Christian 19
Harlan Co., Ky. 76, Lee High 30
Heritage (Leesburg) 50, Rock Ridge 37
Holston 41, Castlewood 24
Holy Cross Regional 63, Fuqua School 11
Hopewell 69, Highland Springs 66, OT
Huguenot 44, TJ-Richmond 23
Jamestown 69, Smithfield 56
Jefferson Forest 57, Covenant School 35
Kellam 45, Lakeland 41
Kenston Forest 61, Temple Christian 31
Madison County 76, Orange County 28
Maggie Walker 47, Goochland 29
Matoaca 73, Colonial Heights 35
Middlesex 48, Lancaster 45, OT
Millbrook 71, Warren County 18
Miller School 49, Broadway 42
Nansemond-Suffolk 61, StoneBridge Christian 10
New Community 41, Guardian Christian 16
New Kent 44, Bruton 28
Park View-Sterling 34, Fauquier 29
Patrick Henry-Ashland 62, Caroline 49
Powhatan 72, Dinwiddie 66
Richmond Christian 49, Fredericksburg Christian 34
Riverbend 49, Stafford 46
Riverside 42, McLean 41
Roanoke Catholic 83, New Covenant 39
Rye Cove 44, KACHEA, Tenn. 36
South County 73, Lee-Springfield 55
Southampton Academy 47, Suffolk Christian Academy 35
Southwest Virginia Home School 44, North Cross 33
Stone Bridge 37, Woodgrove 35
Strasburg 65, Stonewall Jackson 44
Stuart Hall 66, Tandem Friends School 35
Tabb 51, York 29
Turner Ashby 52, Handley 42
Tuscarora 46, Albemarle 44
Varina 55, Prince George 21
Warhill 40, Lafayette 27
Washington & Lee 62, King William 52
West Potomac 36, Langley 33
Western Albemarle 66, Culpeper 21
Wilson Memorial 67, Waynesboro 39
Yorktown 62, George Mason 37
Little General Invitational=
Hurley 50, Mount View, W.Va. 34
River View, W.Va. 61, Mountain Mission 27
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26
Annandale 66, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 64
Battlefield 59, James Robinson 55
Bethel Christian School 39, Denbigh Baptist 38
Brookville 64, Altavista 42
Caroline 81, Patrick Henry-Ashland 56
Chantilly 86, Justice 48
Charlottesville 54, James Monroe 50, OT
Cosby 61, Midlothian 51
Dinwiddie 85, Powhatan 63
Douglas Freeman 72, Prince George 54
Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Dayspring Christian Academy 15
Grassfield 85, Western Branch 84
Grundy 76, Tazewell 47
Hampton Roads 44, Portsmouth Christian 19
Henrico 53, Deep Run 42
Heritage (Leesburg) 81, Broad Run 79, OT
Holston 53, Castlewood 47
John Champe 95, Lee-Springfield 81
Kenston Forest 37, Temple Christian 29
Lancaster 82, Middlesex 35
Loudoun County 64, Rock Ridge 57
Matoaca 68, J.R. Tucker 42
Mills Godwin 51, Meadowbrook 50
Patriot 75, South Lakes 70
Pulaski County 57, Carroll County 56
Rappahannock 70, Seton School 61
Richmond Christian 61, Fredericksburg Christian 40
Riverside 47, Langley 32
Roanoke Catholic 83, New Covenant 39
Roanoke Valley Christian 70, Craig County 40
Southampton Academy 47, Suffolk Christian Academy 35
Tandem Friends School 70, Covenant School 49
Va. Episcopal 61, Benedictine 35
Washington & Lee 62, King William 52
West Springfield 59, Oakton 55
Woodgrove 85, Stone Bridge 78
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Highland Springs vs. Hopewell, ccd.
