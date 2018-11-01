Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Sean Gilmartin, 3B Jace Peterson, 2B Corban Joseph and RHP Gabriel Ynoa outright to Norfolk (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned C Joe Hudson outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Kendall Graveman from the 60-day DL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHPs Darren O’Day and Mike Soroka and LHPs Grant Dayton and Luiz Gohara from the 60-day DL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded LHP Manny Banuelos to the Chicago White Sox for INF Justin Yurchak. Signed RHP Jesen Therrien to a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper, RHP Pablo Lopez, 3B Martin Prado and LHP Caleb Smith from the 60-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Stephen Vogt from the 60-day DL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded C Raffy Lopez to Atlanta for cash.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced C Jhonatan Solano declined outright assignment to Fresno (PCL) and elected free agency.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Dustin Molleken.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Andrew Harrison.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Garret Dooley on practice squad injured reserve. Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jonathan Quick on injured reserve. Recalled F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled G Mitch Gillam from Worcester (ECHL).
