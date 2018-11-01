Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Sean Gilmartin, 3B Jace Peterson, 2B Corban Joseph and RHP Gabriel Ynoa outright to Norfolk (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned C Joe Hudson outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Kendall Graveman from the 60-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHPs Darren O’Day and Mike Soroka and LHPs Grant Dayton and Luiz Gohara from the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded LHP Manny Banuelos to the Chicago White Sox for INF Justin Yurchak. Signed RHP Jesen Therrien to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper, RHP Pablo Lopez, 3B Martin Prado and LHP Caleb Smith from the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Stephen Vogt from the 60-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded C Raffy Lopez to Atlanta for cash.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced C Jhonatan Solano declined outright assignment to Fresno (PCL) and elected free agency.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Dustin Molleken.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Andrew Harrison.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Garret Dooley on practice squad injured reserve. Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jonathan Quick on injured reserve. Recalled F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled G Mitch Gillam from Worcester (ECHL).

