Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Sean Gilmartin, 3B Jace Peterson, 2B Corban Joseph and RHP Gabriel Ynoa outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 2B Dustin Pedroia, INF Marco Hernandez and RHP Austin Maddox from the 60-day DL. Assigned INF Tony Renda and RHP Justin Haley outright. Reinstated RHP Carson Smith from the 60-day DL, who declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned C Joe Hudson outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Kendall Graveman from the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Justin Hollander to assistant general manager and Leslie Manning to director of professional development and assistant director, player development.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sandy Gaston on a minor league contract. Assigned Cs Jesus Sucre and Adam Moore outright to Durham (IL). Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from Minnesota.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHPs Darren O’Day and Mike Soroka and LHPs Grant Dayton and Luiz Gohara from the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Johnny Field off waivers from Minnesota. Exercised their 2019 option on RHP Pedro Strop and RHP Brandon Kintzler exercised his 2019 option.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded LHP Manny Banuelos to the Chicago White Sox for INF Justin Yurchak. Signed RHP Jesen Therrien to a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with INF Davd Freese on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper, RHP Pablo Lopez, 3B Martin Prado and LHP Caleb Smith from the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Stephen Vogt from the 60-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded C Raffy Lopez to Atlanta for cash.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced C Jhonatan Solano declined outright assignment to Fresno (PCL) and elected free agency.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Dustin Molleken.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Andrew Harrison.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Waived G Wes Van Beck.

Women’s NBA

WNBA PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Announced it will opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, effective at the end of the 2019 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Garret Dooley on practice squad injured reserve. Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jonathan Quick on injured reserve. Recalled F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker from Ontario (AHL) and D Austin Strand from Manchester (ECHL) to Ontario (AHL)>

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Colton Beck to a two-year, two-way contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned F Hayden Verbeek from Laval (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned G Miroslav Svoboda from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL). Recalled F Tyler Moy from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled G Mitch Gillam from Worcester (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned D Kevin Lough to Adirondack (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Parker Milner from South Carolina (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned F Myles Powell to Cincinnati (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Tony Turgeon from Manchester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned D Kristians Rubins to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Tyler Howe.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Kyle Chatham. Claimed F Kevin Miller off waivers from Fort Wayne.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Brian Morgan.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Returned D Chris Carlisle to Grand Rapids (AHL). Loaned G Charles Williams to Ontario (AHL).

TULSA OILERS — Released G Ian Keserich.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Jason San Antonio as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Jamie Franco assistant wrestling coach.

