Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND A’S — Promoted Ed Sprague to assistant director of player development and coordinator of on-field analytics, Steve Scarsone to minor league roving infield and baserunning instructor, Aaron Nieckula to minor league field coordinator, Eddie Menchaca supervisor of Latin America player development, Rick Magnante supervisor of player development and Gabe Ortiz minor league catching instructor. Named Craig Conklin coach of Las Vegas (PCL); Bobby Crosby coach of Midland (TL); Webster Garrison manager, Chris Smith pitching coach and Javier Godard coach of Stockton (Cal); Lloyd Turner manager, Juan Dilone hitting coach and Anthony Phillips coach of Beloit (MWL); and Kevin Kouzmanoff hitting coach of Vermont (NYP).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded OFs Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley to Seattle for C Mike Zunino, OF Guillermo Heredia and LHP Michael Plassmeyer.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed 3B Jung Ho Kang to a one-year contract.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Exercised 2019 options on OF Jonathan Moroney and LHP Kylin Turnbull.

Advertisement

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Leobaldo Pina.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed LHP Aaron Ford and RHP Myles Smith.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Exercised the 2019 option on C Justin O’Conner.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Landon Turner from the practice squad. Signed RB Roc Thomas to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Cole Croston to the practice squad. Released DB David Jones from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Greg Mabin from the practice squad and C Tarvarus McFadden to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Jeremiah Briscoe.

XFL

XFL — Named Doug Whaley senior vice president for football operations.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Chaz Reddekopp from Ontario (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Carl Persson from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Jacob Cederholm to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City F Garrett Klotz one game.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Justin Greenberg.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned F Justin Auger to Rockford (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Traded F Alexandre Ranger to Allen.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Scott Trask.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Added G Serhii Liulchuk as emergency backup. Loaned G Ty Reichenbach to Tucson (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded D Zach Todd to Wichita.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released F Pier-Olivier Grand Maison.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Named Simone Manuel and Ryan Murphy ambassadors of the USA Swimming Foundation.

COLLEGE

EARLHAM — Announced the resignation of football coach Nick Johnson.

TUSCULUM — Announced the resignation of women’s volleyball coach Michael Robinson.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.