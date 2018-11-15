Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Voted to extend the contract of commissioner Rob Manfred for five years, through the 2024 regular season.

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terns with C Jett Bandy and RHP Walker Weickel on minor league contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan O’Rourke on a minor league contract.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Trae Santos and RHP Kevin Simmons to the Sioux Falls Canaries for RHP Dom Topoozian and future considerations.

Advertisement

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Yianni Pavlopoulos, RHP Cas Sibler, and RHP Tyler Thornton.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Promoted NBAGL referees Mousa Dagher, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Matt Myers, Phenizee Ransom and Natalie Sago to full-time NBA staff officials.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned G Thomas Bryant to Capital City of th e NBA G League.

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Waived G Devin Sweetney. Reacquired G Chasson Randle through returning rights.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Trevor Davis from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed CB Jalen Collins to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS— Designated RB Jonathan Stewart for return/returned to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Lyndsey Fry special adviser to the president and CEO. Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled RW Patrick Russell from Bakersfield (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled Fs Michael Dal Colle and Stephen Gionta from Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Dawson Leedahl from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned G Zach Fucale from Chicago (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Trevor Yates to Toledo (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Martin Ouellette from Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded D Eric Roy to Wichita for Fs Mitch Maloney and Greg Chase.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Jake Faiella.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Claimed F Brian Morgan off waivers from Indy.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released Fs Tommy Mele and Josh Henke.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Loaned D Kayle Doetzel to Cleveland (AHL).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Claimed D Ilya Nekolenko off waivers from Reading.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Hayden Stewart.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Named Dr. Margot Putukian chief medical officer, Dr. Bert Mandelbaum associate chief medical officer and John Gallucci assistant to the chief medical officer. Announced former chief medical officer Dr. Lawrence Lemak will become chief medical officer emeritus.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — D Chris Tierney announced his retirement.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted an immediate eligibility waiver to Vanderbilt men’s basketball F Matthew Moyer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.