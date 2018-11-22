Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

November 22, 2018 3:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Alex Meyer for assignment. Released 2B Jose Fernandez.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released RHP Erik Goeddel and LHP Zac Grosscup.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released 3B Cory Spangenberg and Christian Villanueva.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DE Vontarrius Dora to the practice squad.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons