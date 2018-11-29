Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

November 29, 2018 3:32 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired LHP Ricardo Sánchez from Atlanta for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kyle Ryan on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Adam Guttridge assistant general manager.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Kyle Korver to Utah for G Alec Burks and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will Holden. Placed OL Jeremy Vujnovich on injured reserve. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami’s practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith. Placed OT Jake Fisher on injured reserve.

Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Signed DB Nickolas Brassell.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Ben Street.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Calvin Pickard off waivers from Philadelphia. Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Scott Darling and F Valentin Zykov on waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Travis Williams president of business operations.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed F Jean-Sebastien Dea off waivers from New Jersey.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Nikita Soshnikov.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed Fs Chase Fraser and Josh Byrne and Ts Matt Gilray and Ian MacKay to one-year contracts.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Announced Kathryn Carson was elected the new board chair.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercised the options on Daniel Bedoya, Jeff Caldwell, Sebastien Ibeagha and Brad Stuver for the 2019 season. Activated the option to purchase F Valentin Castellanos from Club Atletico Torque (Argentina).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Fired football coach Scottie Montgomery.

