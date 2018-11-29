Thursday’s Sports Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired LHP Ricardo Sánchez from Atlanta for cash considerations.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kyle Ryan on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Adam Guttridge assistant general manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Kyle Korver to Utah for G Alec Burks and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will Holden. Placed OL Jeremy Vujnovich on injured reserve. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami’s practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith. Placed OT Jake Fisher on injured reserve.
CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Signed DB Nickolas Brassell.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Ben Street.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Calvin Pickard off waivers from Philadelphia. Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Scott Darling and F Valentin Zykov on waivers.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Travis Williams president of business operations.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed F Jean-Sebastien Dea off waivers from New Jersey.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Nikita Soshnikov.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed Fs Chase Fraser and Josh Byrne and Ts Matt Gilray and Ian MacKay to one-year contracts.
USA GYMNASTICS — Announced Kathryn Carson was elected the new board chair.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercised the options on Daniel Bedoya, Jeff Caldwell, Sebastien Ibeagha and Brad Stuver for the 2019 season. Activated the option to purchase F Valentin Castellanos from Club Atletico Torque (Argentina).
EAST CAROLINA — Fired football coach Scottie Montgomery.
