Thursday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Chelsor Cuthbert, LHP Brian Flynn and RHP Jesse Hahn to one-year contracts.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired INF Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations or a player to be named. Requested unconditional waivers on OF Jabari Blash for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired LHP Ricardo Sánchez from Atlanta for cash considerations. Released RHP Casey Lawrence.
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed OF-1B Jordan Patterson off waivers from the New York Mets.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Rusin on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Adam Guttridge assistant general manager. Signed INF Dilson Herrera to a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Kyle Korver to Utah for G Alec Burks and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will Holden. Placed OL Jeremy Vujnovich on injured reserve. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami’s practice squad. Released QB Charles Kanoff.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith. Placed OT Jake Fisher on injured reserve.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed DB Antoine Pruneau to a three-year extension.
CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Signed DB Nickolas Brassell.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Ben Street.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Calvin Pickard off waivers from Philadelphia. Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Dillon Dube to Stockton (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Scott Darling and F Valentin Zykov on waivers. Recalled F Clark Bishop from Charlotte (AHL). Placed D Haydn Fleury on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 23.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Travis Williams president of business operations.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed F Jean-Sebastien Dea off waivers from New Jersey.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Nikita Soshnikov.
SAN DIEGO SEALS — Agreed to terms with D Brodie Merrill.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Corey Small to a two-year contract and Fs Chase Fraser and Josh Byrne and Ts Matt Gilray, Nick Weiss and Ian MacKay to one-year contracts.
USA GYMNASTICS — Announced Kathryn Carson was elected the new board chair.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercise the 2019 contract options on M Daniel Bedoya, G Jeff Caldwell, D Sebastien Ibeagha and G Brad Stuver. Activated the option to purchase F Valentin Castellanos from Club Atletico Torque (Argentina).
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised the 2019 contract options on G Matt Bersano and Ds Harold Cummings, Paul Marie, Jimmy Ockford and Kevin Partida.
EAST CAROLINA — Fired football coach Scottie Montgomery.
TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.