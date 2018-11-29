Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Sports Transactions

November 29, 2018 10:29 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Chelsor Cuthbert, LHP Brian Flynn and RHP Jesse Hahn to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired INF Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations or a player to be named. Requested unconditional waivers on OF Jabari Blash for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired LHP Ricardo Sánchez from Atlanta for cash considerations. Released RHP Casey Lawrence.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed OF-1B Jordan Patterson off waivers from the New York Mets.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Rusin on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Adam Guttridge assistant general manager. Signed INF Dilson Herrera to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Kyle Korver to Utah for G Alec Burks and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Will Holden. Placed OL Jeremy Vujnovich on injured reserve. Signed DE Cameron Malveaux from Miami’s practice squad. Released QB Charles Kanoff.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith. Placed OT Jake Fisher on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed DB Antoine Pruneau to a three-year extension.

Indoor Football League

CEDAR RAPIDS RIVER KINGS — Signed DB Nickolas Brassell.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Ben Street.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Calvin Pickard off waivers from Philadelphia. Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Dillon Dube to Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Placed G Scott Darling and F Valentin Zykov on waivers. Recalled F Clark Bishop from Charlotte (AHL). Placed D Haydn Fleury on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 23.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Michael McLeod from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Travis Williams president of business operations.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed F Jean-Sebastien Dea off waivers from New Jersey.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Nikita Soshnikov.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Agreed to terms with D Brodie Merrill.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Corey Small to a two-year contract and Fs Chase Fraser and Josh Byrne and Ts Matt Gilray, Nick Weiss and Ian MacKay to one-year contracts.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Announced Kathryn Carson was elected the new board chair.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Exercise the 2019 contract options on M Daniel Bedoya, G Jeff Caldwell, D Sebastien Ibeagha and G Brad Stuver. Activated the option to purchase F Valentin Castellanos from Club Atletico Torque (Argentina).

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised the 2019 contract options on G Matt Bersano and Ds Harold Cummings, Paul Marie, Jimmy Ockford and Kevin Partida.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Fired football coach Scottie Montgomery.

TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.

