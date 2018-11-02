Thursday’s Women’s College Basketball Scores

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Cumberlands 82, WVU Tech 68
Freed-Hardeman 73, Blue Mountain 39
Martin Methodist 79, Bryan 65
Kansas St. 48, Fort Hays St. 46
Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.
Kennesaw St. 80, Thomas 61
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.