The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tigers claim Fernandez, Dixon off waivers

November 2, 2018 10:47 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers claimed reliever Jose Fernandez and infielder Brandon Dixon off waivers.

The team announced the moves Friday.

The 25-year-old Fernandez made his major league debut this year with Toronto, posting a 6.10 ERA in 13 relief appearances. He is 11-9 with a 3.55 ERA in 195 minor league appearances.

The 26-year-old Dixon made his big league debut with Cincinnati, hitting .178 this year in 74 games. He hit .346 in 49 games with Triple-A Louisville

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

