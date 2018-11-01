Listen Live Sports

Timbers-FC Dallas, Sums

November 1, 2018 12:07 am
 
Portland 1 1—2
Dallas 0 1—1

First half_1, Portland, Valeri, 11, 23rd minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Valeri, 12 (Ebobisse), 71st; 3, Dallas, Hedges, 3 (Mosquera), 90th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Ridgewell, 38th; Chara, 0th. Dallas, Urruti, 22nd; Gruezo, 0th.

Red Cards_Portland, Mabiala, 58th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod; Corey Parker; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_10,297.

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Jorge Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Liam Ridgewell, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman, Diego Valeri (Lawrence Olum, 81st); Jeremy Ebobisse (Dairon Asprilla, 85th), Andy Polo (Bill Tuiloma, 60th).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Maynor Figueroa (Ryan Hollingshead, 76th), Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Harold Mosquera, Victor Ulloa (Roland Lamah, 65th); Dominique Badji, Maximiliano Urruti (Tesho Akindele, 85th).

