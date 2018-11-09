Timbers-Sounders, Sums

Portland 0 1 1—2 Seattle 0 2 1—3 Timbers advanced 4-2 on penalty kicks.

First half_4, Portland, Asprilla, 2 (Valeri), 93rd; 5, Seattle, Lodeiro, 9 (penalty kick), 97th.

Second half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 12, 68th minute; 2, Portland, Blanco, 12 (Asprilla), 78th; 3, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 13, 90th.

Extra time_None.

Shootout_Seattle 2 (Raul Ruidiaz G, Will Bruin NG, Osvaldo Alonso NG, Handwalla Bwana G); Portland 4 (Lucas Melano G, Diego Valeri G, Sebastian Blanco G, Liam Ridgewell NG, Dairon Asprilla G).

Advertisement

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Alonso, 70th; Ruidiaz, 114th. Portland, Flores, 41st; Valeri, 96th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Eduardo Mariscal; Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_39,542.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Handwalla Bwana, 84th), Nouhou Tolo, Roman Torres; Osvaldo Alonso, Victor Rodriguez (Jordan McCrary, 106th), Harry Shipp (Will Bruin, 80th), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz.

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Jorge Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell (Zarek Valentin, 103rd), Liam Ridgewell; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Lawrence Olum, 83rd), Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 89th), Andy Polo (Dairon Asprilla, 72nd).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.