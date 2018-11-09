Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timbers-Sounders, Sums

November 9, 2018 1:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Portland 0 1 1—2
Seattle 0 2 1—3
Sounders won 2-4 on penalty kicks.

First half_4, Portland, Asprilla, 2 (Valeri), 93rd; 5, Seattle, Lodeiro, 9 (penalty kick), 97th.

Second half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 12, 68th minute; 2, Portland, Blanco, 12 (Asprilla), 78th; 3, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 13, 90th.

Extra time_None.

Shootout_Seattle 2 (Raul Ruidiaz G, Will Bruin NG, Osvaldo Alonso NG, Handwalla Bwana G); Portland 4 (Lucas Melano G, Diego Valeri G, Sebastian Blanco G, Liam Ridgewell NG, Dairon Asprilla G).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Alonso, 70th; Ruidiaz, 114th. Portland, Flores, 41st; Valeri, 96th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Eduardo Mariscal; Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_39,542.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Handwalla Bwana, 84th), Nouhou Tolo, Roman Torres; Osvaldo Alonso, Victor Rodriguez (Jordan McCrary, 106th), Harry Shipp (Will Bruin, 80th), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz.

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Jorge Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell (Zarek Valentin, 103rd), Liam Ridgewell; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Lawrence Olum, 83rd), Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 89th), Andy Polo (Dairon Asprilla, 72nd).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline