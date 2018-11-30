Timbers-Sporting KC, Sums

Portland 0 3—3 Kansas City 1 1—2

First half_1, Kansas City, Salloi, 14 (Rubio), 20th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Blanco, 13 (Villafana), 52nd; 3, Portland, Valeri, 13, 61st; 4, Kansas City, Fernandes, 6, 81st; 5, Portland, Valeri, 14 (Chara), 90th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Valentin, 17th; Guzman, 45th; Chara, 77th; Villafana, 90th; Asprilla, 90th. Kansas City, Rubio, 47th.

Referee_Mark Geiger. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher; Matthew Nelson; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_20,091.

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Liam Ridgewell, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin (Alvas Powell, 80th), Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman (Lawrence Olum, 84th), Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse, Andy Polo (Dairon Asprilla, 72nd).

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Diego Rubio (Krisztian Nemeth, 71st), Johnny Russell (Yohan Croizet, 90th), Daniel Salloi (Gerso Fernandes, 65th).

