Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timbers-Sporting KC, Sums

November 30, 2018 12:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Portland 0 3—3
Kansas City 1 1—2

First half_1, Kansas City, Salloi, 14 (Rubio), 20th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Blanco, 13 (Villafana), 52nd; 3, Portland, Valeri, 13, 61st; 4, Kansas City, Fernandes, 6, 81st; 5, Portland, Valeri, 14 (Chara), 90th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Valentin, 17th; Guzman, 45th; Chara, 77th; Villafana, 90th; Asprilla, 90th. Kansas City, Rubio, 47th.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Referee_Mark Geiger. Assistant Referees_Joe Fletcher; Matthew Nelson; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_20,091.

___

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Liam Ridgewell, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin (Alvas Powell, 80th), Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, David Guzman (Lawrence Olum, 84th), Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse, Andy Polo (Dairon Asprilla, 72nd).

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez; Diego Rubio (Krisztian Nemeth, 71st), Johnny Russell (Yohan Croizet, 90th), Daniel Salloi (Gerso Fernandes, 65th).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor