Titans CB Malcolm Butler cleared from concussion protocol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday when the Titans host the New York Jets.

Butler suffered a stinger in Monday night’s 34-17 loss to the Houston Texans, and he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday while in the concussion protocol. Butler practiced fully Friday.

“Malcolm cleared protocol, so he should be available,” coach Mike Vrabel said after practice.

Butler, who signed a five-year, $61 million contract in the offseason, has been inconsistent this season and been used recently as the third cornerback with Adoree’ Jackson and Logan Ryan starting.

“My mental toughness has been tested to the fullest (this year), but I think I’ve handled it and I think I’ve responded,” Butler said. “I’m not giving in. I’m still working hard and playing hard and I’m going to finish strong.”

Only safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) and running back David Fluellen (knee) did not practice Friday and are out against the Jets.

