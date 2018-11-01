Listen Live Sports

Titans-Cowboys Preview Capsule

November 1, 2018 1:41 pm
 
TENNESSEE (3-4) at DALLAS (3-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Titans 4-3, Cowboys 3-4

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 8-6

LAST MEETING — Cowboys 26, Titans 10, Sept. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK — Both on byes; Titans lost to Chargers 20-19, Cowboys lost to Redskins 20-17 on Oct. 21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 21; Cowboys No. 18

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (19), PASS (30)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (19), PASS (9)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (4), PASS (29)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (9), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans 11-6 when playing on Monday night, and have won five of six. Cowboys playing in 80th Monday night game, second all-time. … Cowboys have won three of past four in series. … Series record is 3-3 since Tennessee left Houston. … Cowboys allowing 17.6 points per game, second-fewest in NFL, while Titans third at 18.1. … Titans have won three games by three points apiece this season, and two losses on current three-game skid are by a point each. … Titans playing three of next four games on road. … Titans RB Dion Lewis had career-high 155 yards from scrimmage in last game. Had 93 scrimmage yards, TD in last Dallas meeting in 2015 while with Patriots. … QB Marcus Mariota averaging 253 yards passing with 24 TDs, 7 interceptions in 12 career games against NFC. … WR Tajae Sharpe had career-high 101 yards receiving in last game. … LB Jayon Brown has 7 tackles, 1 sack in three of past four games. … Titans S Kevin Byard has one interception this season after tying for NFL lead with eight in 2017. … Titans have 34 penalties this season, second-fewest in NFL. … Cowboys seeking 4-0 home record. … WR Amari Cooper making Dallas debut after trade with Oakland going into open week. Has 239 yards receiving, TD in three career games against Titans. … Cowboys fired OL coach Paul Alexander during open week, promoted assistant line coach and former Dallas lineman Marc Colombo. … RB Ezekiel Elliott held to 33 yards rushing, second-fewest of career, in last game. … QB Dak Prescott has won both previous Monday night games with five TDs, 0 INTs, 146.4 rating. … Rookie WR Michael Gallup had career-high 81 yards receiving, first TD catch in last game. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence has gone three straight games without sack after getting at least half-sack in each of first four. … Fantasy Tip: Elliott has at least 100 yards rushing, TD in each of past two home games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

