Sports News
 
Titans-Cowboys Stats

November 5, 2018 11:20 pm
 
Tennessee 0 14 7 7—28
Dallas 7 7 0 0—14
First Quarter

Dal_Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:12.

Second Quarter

Ten_Henry 1 run (Succop kick), 9:35.

Ten_D.Lewis 18 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 4:11.

Dal_Hurns 23 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :39.

Third Quarter

Ten_Jo.Smith 7 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 5:44.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Mariota 9 run (Succop kick), 4:38.

A_90,466.

___

Ten Dal
First downs 24 18
Total Net Yards 340 297
Rushes-yards 36-125 19-72
Passing 215 225
Punt Returns 3-11 1-7
Kickoff Returns 1-23 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-29-0 21-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-25 5-18
Punts 1-45.0 3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-20 6-52
Time of Possession 34:26 25:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, D.Lewis 19-62, Mariota 10-32, Henry 6-27, Davis 1-4. Dallas, Elliott 17-61, Prescott 2-11.

PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 21-29-0-240. Dallas, Prescott 21-31-1-243, Beasley 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Davis 6-56, D.Lewis 4-60, Jo.Smith 2-33, Taylor 2-24, Batson 2-21, Henry 2-5, Jennings 1-36, Stocker 1-5, Sharpe 1-0. Dallas, Cooper 5-58, Elliott 4-51, Gallup 3-51, Beasley 3-16, De.Thompson 2-21, Jarwin 2-15, Hurns 1-23, R.Smith 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Succop 28. Dallas, Maher 38.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

