Titans-Texans Stats

By The Associated Press

Tennessee 10 0 7 0—17 Houston 7 17 3 7—34 First Quarter

Ten_FG Succop 31, 11:47.

Ten_J.Smith 61 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 9:21.

Hou_D.Thomas 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 5:21.

Second Quarter

Hou_Watson 15 run (Fairbairn kick), 14:53.

Hou_Miller 97 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:22.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 47, 8:53.

Ten_Davis 48 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), :13.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_D.Thomas 10 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:15.

A_71,826.

Ten Hou First downs 14 19 Total Net Yards 365 462 Rushes-yards 23-105 34-281 Passing 260 181 Punt Returns 2-19 3-37 Kickoff Returns 2-56 1-30 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-23-0 19-24-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-43 4-29 Punts 6-49.7 5-44.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-50 3-53 Time of Possession 30:02 29:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Davis 1-39, Henry 8-30, Mariota 6-28, D.Lewis 7-8, Stocker 1-0. Houston, Miller 12-162, Watson 9-70, Blue 13-49.

PASSING_Tennessee, Mariota 22-23-0-303. Houston, Watson 19-24-0-210.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, D.Lewis 7-33, Davis 4-96, Firkser 4-52, J.Smith 2-63, Henry 2-19, Stocker 1-14, Pruitt 1-13, Batson 1-13. Houston, Hopkins 5-74, D.Thomas 4-38, Griffin 3-38, Coutee 2-14, Carter 1-14, Blue 1-13, Akins 1-8, J.Thomas 1-6, Miller 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

