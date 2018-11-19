Listen Live Sports

Toledo has double-digit lead early, beats FGCU 90-62

November 19, 2018 11:22 pm
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jaelan Sanford scored 18 points and Toledo cruised to a 90-62 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Monday night in a Gulf Coast Showcase opener.

Sanford was 7 of 15 from the floor. Luke Knapke added 13 points for Toledo (3-1). Marreon Jackson had 12 points and Willie Jackson chipped in 11, and Chris Darrington added 14 points off the bench. Sanford and Nate Navigato each made three 3-pointers for the Rockets, who shot 12 of 21 (57 percent) from long range.

Haanif Cheatham and Christian Carlyle scored 13 points apiece to lead Florida Gulf Coast (2-3).

Toledo closed the first half on a 22-6 run and built a 42-25 halftime advantage. Knapke opened the surge with a dunk and 3-pointer, and finished it with another dunk for seven points during the stretch. The Rockets led by double digits the rest of the way.

