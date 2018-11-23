Toledo reaches 50 points again, beats Central Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Bryant Koback rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, helping Toledo beat Central Michigan 51-13 on Friday.

Hours after the game was over, Central Michigan (1-11, 0-8 Mid-American Conference) announced it had fired coach John Bonamego after four seasons.

Toledo scored 24 unanswered points in the first half and Tyler Taafe returned an interception 21 yards on the first play of the second half for a 31-0 lead.

Koback and Art Thompkins each had 1-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter and Koback added an 8-yard score to cap the first-half scoring.

Advertisement

Koback was coming off a season-high 192 yards and two scores against Kent State to become bowl eligible for the ninth consecutive season.

The Rockets topped the 50-point mark for a school-record sixth time this season, reaching on Nevone McCrimmon’s 45-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Eli Peters completed 14 of 30 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown for Toledo (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference).

Central Michigan was competitive in most of its conference losses, with just two defeats coming by more than 11 points. The Chippewas got on the board with 3:58 remaining on Mike Danna’s 53-yard fumble return.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.