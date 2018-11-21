Listen Live Sports

Toolson’s combine for 35, Utah Valley gets 3rd in Vegas

November 21, 2018 8:05 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Toolson scored 20 points, Conner Toolson added 15 and Utah Valley led throughout the second half to defeat Long Beach State 87-72 Wednesday in the consolation final of the MGM Main Event’s Middleweight bracket.

Long Beach State, led by Deishuan Booker’s 29 points, came as close as 57-51 with about nine minutes remaining. But the Wolverines (3-3) slammed the brakes on the rally, as Conner Toolson and Ben Nakwaasah drained back-to-back 3-pointers around a Long Beach State turnover, to start a 13-2 run.

Conner Toolson, Isaiah White and Nakwaasah each had three from distance and Jake Toolson two as Utah Valley made 11 3s. The Wolverines shot 58 percent overall, 29 of 50, dominated the boards 41-21 and had seven steals.

Baylee Steele added 14 points and 10 rebounds, his second career double-double, for Utah Valley.

Long Beach State (2-4) harried Utah Valley into 21 turnovers, but only turned them into 12 points.

