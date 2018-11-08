Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toomer, Mackenzie cap Bucknell’s 88-85 comeback win in OT

November 8, 2018 12:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Avi Toomer forced a tie in regulation, broke it to begin overtime and corralled the rebound of a missed 3-pointer as time expired in overtime, preserving Bucknell’s 88-85 victory over Saint Bonaventure Wednesday in a season-opening game that pitted two teams from last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Toomer scored nine points, Kimbal Mackenzie led the Bison with 28 points as Bucknell erased a 13-point deficit in the final 12 minutes to forge a 71-71 tie to end regulation.

Kimball was 10-of-15 from the field with four 3-pointers. Nate Sestina added 15 points with 16 rebounds, Jimmy Sotos scored 14 points and Paul Newman a career-high 10, which came all in a row to cut the Saint Bonaventure lead from 13 points to seven.

Kyle Lofton led the Bonnies with 18 points, 10 at the free throw line, while LaDarien Griffin and Jalen Poser added 13 each.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Mackenzie scored a pair of clutch free throws with three seconds left in overtime. Saint Bonaventure called time but Poyser’s attempt from distance was off the mark and Toomer wrapped up the rebound as the game ended.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran