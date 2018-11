By The Associated Press

Thursday

1. Duke (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego State, Monday.

2. Kansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday.

3. Gonzaga (2-0) vs. Texas A&M. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.

4. Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Friday.

Advertisement

5. Tennessee (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Friday.

7. North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Friday.

8. Villanova (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Furman, Saturday.

9. Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Monday.

10. Kentucky (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. VMI, Sunday.

11. Michigan State (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Sunday.

12. Kansas State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Friday.

13. Oregon (2-0) vs. Iowa. Next: vs. No. 15 Syracuse or UConn, Friday.

14. Florida State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Canisius, Monday.

15. Syracuse (2-0) vs. UConn. Next: vs. No. 13 Oregon or Iowa, Friday.

16. Virginia Tech (2-0) beat Ball State 73-64. Next: vs. Alabama or Northeastern, Friday.

17. Mississippi State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Friday.

18. Michigan (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. George Washington, Saturday.

19. Clemson (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Monday.

20. UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Friday.

21. TCU (2-0) vs. Fresno State. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Tuesday.

22. LSU (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Friday.

23. Purdue (2-0) vs. Appalachian State. Next: vs. Davidson or Wichita State, Friday.

24. Marquette (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Saturday.

25. Buffalo (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Dartmouth, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.