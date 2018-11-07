1. Kansas (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Monday.
2. Kentucky (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Friday.
3. Gonzaga (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.
4. Duke (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Army, Sunday.
5. Virginia (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. George Washington, Sunday.
6. Tennessee (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday.
7. Nevada (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Friday.
8. North Carolina (1-0) did not play. Next: at Elon, Friday.
9. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Saturday.
10. Michigan State (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday.
11. Auburn (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Washington, Friday.
12. Kansas State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kennesaw State, Friday.
13. West Virginia (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Friday.
14. Oregon (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Friday.
15. Virginia Tech (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.
16. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Saturday.
17. Florida State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.
18. Mississippi State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Austin Peay, Friday.
19. Michigan (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Holy Cross, Saturday.
20. TCU (1-0) beat Cal State Bakersfield 66-61. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Sunday.
21. UCLA (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Friday.
22. Clemson (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. Central, Friday.
23. LSU (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Greensboro, Friday.
24. Purdue (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Saturday.
25. Washington (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Auburn, Friday.
