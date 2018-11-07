Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

November 7, 2018 11:04 pm
 
1. Kansas (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Monday.

2. Kentucky (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Friday.

3. Gonzaga (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

4. Duke (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Army, Sunday.

5. Virginia (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. George Washington, Sunday.

6. Tennessee (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday.

7. Nevada (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Friday.

8. North Carolina (1-0) did not play. Next: at Elon, Friday.

9. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Saturday.

10. Michigan State (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday.

11. Auburn (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Washington, Friday.

12. Kansas State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kennesaw State, Friday.

13. West Virginia (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Friday.

14. Oregon (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Friday.

15. Virginia Tech (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

16. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Saturday.

17. Florida State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

18. Mississippi State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Austin Peay, Friday.

19. Michigan (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Holy Cross, Saturday.

20. TCU (1-0) beat Cal State Bakersfield 66-61. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Sunday.

21. UCLA (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Friday.

22. Clemson (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. Central, Friday.

23. LSU (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Greensboro, Friday.

24. Purdue (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Saturday.

25. Washington (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Auburn, Friday.

