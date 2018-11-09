Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

Friday

1. Kansas (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Monday.

2. Kentucky (1-1) beat Southern Illinois 71-59. Next: vs. North Dakota, Wednesday.

3. Gonzaga (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

4. Duke (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Army, Sunday.

5. Virginia (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. George Washington, Sunday.

6. Tennessee (2-0) beat Louisiana-Lafayette 87-65. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

7. Nevada (1-0) vs. Pacific. Next: vs. Little Rock, Friday.

8. North Carolina (2-0) beat Elon 116-67. Next: vs. Stanford, Monday.

9. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Saturday.

10. Michigan State (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday.

11. Auburn (1-0) vs. No. 25 Washington. Next: vs. Mississippi College, Wednesday.

12. Kansas State (1-0) beat Kennesaw State 56-41. Next: vs. Denver, Monday.

13. West Virginia (0-0) vs. Buffalo. Next: vs. Monmouth, Thursday.

14. Oregon (2-0) beat Eastern Washington 81-47. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

15. Virginia Tech (1-0) beat Gardner-Webb 87-59. Next: vs. Ball State, Thursday.

16. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Saturday.

17. Florida State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Sunday.

18. Mississippi State (1-0) beat Austin Peay 95-67. Next: vs. Hartford, Sunday.

19. Michigan (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Holy Cross, Saturday.

20. TCU (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Sunday.

21. UCLA (1-0) vs. Long Beach State. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Friday.

22. Clemson (2-0) beat N.C. Central 71-51. Next: vs. Sam Houston State, Wednesday.

23. LSU (2-0) beat UNC Greensboro 97-91. Next: vs. Memphis, Tuesday.

24. Purdue (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Saturday.

25. Washington (1-0) at No. 11 Auburn. Next: vs. San Diego, Monday.

