Top 25 Fared

November 18, 2018 10:41 pm
 
Sunday

1. Duke (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego State, Monday.

2. Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Marquette, Wednesday.

3. Gonzaga (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.

4. Virginia (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Wednesday.

5. Tennessee (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Baptist, Monday.

7. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Monday.

8. Villanova (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Canisius, Thursday.

9. Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Monday.

10. Kentucky (3-1) beat VMI 92-82. Next: vs. Winthrop, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (3-1) beat Tennessee Tech 101-33. Next: vs. No. 20 UCLA, Thursday.

12. Kansas State (4-0) beat Pennsylvania 64-48. Next: vs. Missouri, Monday.

13. Oregon (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Tuesday.

14. Florida State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Canisius, Monday.

15. Syracuse (2-2) did not play.. Next: vs. Colgate, Wednesday.

16. Virginia Tech (4-0) beat No. 23 Purdue 89-83. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Saturday.

17. Mississippi State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Monday.

18. Michigan (5-0) beat Providence 66-47. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Friday.

19. Clemson (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Monday.

20. UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Monday.

21. TCU (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Tuesday.

22. LSU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. College of Charleston, Thursday.

23. Purdue (3-1) lost to No. 16 Virginia Tech 89-83. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Friday.

24. Marquette (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Wednesday.

25. Buffalo (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Dartmouth, Wednesday.

