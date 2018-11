By The Associated Press

1. Duke (4-0) beat San Diego State 90-64. Next: vs. No. 8 Auburn, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Wednesday.

3. Gonzaga (4-0) beat Illinois 84-78. Next: vs. Arizona, Tuesday.

4. Virginia (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Wednesday.

5. Tennessee (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (4-0) beat Cal Baptist 90-55. Next: vs. Tulsa, Thursday.

7. North Carolina (5-0) beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 101-76. Next: vs. Texas, Thursday.

8. Auburn (4-0) beat Xavier 88-79, OT. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.

9. Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Friday.

10. Kentucky (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Winthrop, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 UCLA, Thursday.

12. Kansas State (5-0) beat Missouri 82-67. Next: vs. Lehigh, Saturday.

13. Virginia Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Saturday.

14. Florida State (3-0) beat Canisius 93-61. Next: vs. UAB, Thursday.

15. Mississippi State (3-1) lost to Arizona State 72-67. Next: vs. Utah State, Wednesday.

16. Clemson (4-0) beat Akron 72-69. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

17. UCLA (4-0) beat Presbyterian 80-65. Next: vs. No. 11 Michigan State, Thursday.

18. TCU (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Tuesday.

19. LSU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. College of Charleston, Thursday.

20. Iowa (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Wednesday.

21. Oregon (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Tuesday.

22. Buffalo (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Dartmouth, Wednesday.

23. Ohio State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Samford, Tuesday.

24. Purdue (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Friday.

25. Wisconsin (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Wednesday.

