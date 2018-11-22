1. Duke (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Tuesday.
2. Kansas (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Tennessee, Friday.
3. Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Monday.
4. Virginia (5-0) beat Dayton 66-59. Next: vs. No. 25 Wisconsin, Friday.
5. Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Friday. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday.
6. Nevada (5-0) beat Tulsa 96-86. Next: vs. UMass, Friday.
7. North Carolina (5-0) vs. Texas. Next: vs. No. 11 Michigan State or No. 17 UCLA, Friday.
8. Auburn (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Peter’s, Wednesday.
9. Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Friday.
10. Kentucky (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Friday.
11. Michigan State (3-1) vs. No. 17 UCLA. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina or Texas, Friday.
12. Kansas State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lehigh, Saturday.
13. Virginia Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Saturday.
14. Florida State (3-0) vs. UAB. Next: vs. No. 19 LSU or College of Charleston, Friday.
15. Mississippi State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn State, Monday.
16. Clemson (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Monday.
17. UCLA (4-0) vs. No. 11 Michigan State. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina or Texas, Friday.
18. TCU (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Monday.
19. LSU (4-0) vs. College of Charleston. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida State or UAB, Friday.
20. Iowa (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
21. Oregon (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.
22. Buffalo (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marist, Saturday.
23. Ohio State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cleveland State, Friday.
24. Purdue (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Friday.
25. Wisconsin (5-0) beat Oklahoma 78-58. Next: vs. No. 4 Virginia, Friday.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.