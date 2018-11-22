Thursday

1. Duke (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Tennessee, Friday.

3. Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Monday.

4. Virginia (5-0) beat Dayton 66-59. Next: vs. No. 25 Wisconsin, Friday.

5. Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Kansas, Friday. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (5-0) beat Tulsa 96-86. Next: vs. UMass, Friday.

7. North Carolina (5-0) vs. Texas. Next: vs. No. 11 Michigan State or No. 17 UCLA, Friday.

8. Auburn (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Peter’s, Wednesday.

9. Michigan (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Friday.

10. Kentucky (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee State, Friday.

11. Michigan State (3-1) vs. No. 17 UCLA. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina or Texas, Friday.

12. Kansas State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lehigh, Saturday.

13. Virginia Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Saturday.

14. Florida State (3-0) vs. UAB. Next: vs. No. 19 LSU or College of Charleston, Friday.

15. Mississippi State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn State, Monday.

16. Clemson (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Monday.

17. UCLA (4-0) vs. No. 11 Michigan State. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina or Texas, Friday.

18. TCU (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Monday.

19. LSU (4-0) vs. College of Charleston. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida State or UAB, Friday.

20. Iowa (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

21. Oregon (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.

22. Buffalo (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marist, Saturday.

23. Ohio State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cleveland State, Friday.

24. Purdue (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Friday.

25. Wisconsin (5-0) beat Oklahoma 78-58. Next: vs. No. 4 Virginia, Friday.

