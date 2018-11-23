Listen Live Sports

November 23, 2018
 
1. Duke (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Tuesday.

2. Kansas (4-0) vs. No. 5 Tennessee. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday, Dec. 1.

3. Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Monday.

4. Virginia (6-0) beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46. Next: at Maryland, Wednesday.

5. Tennessee (4-0) vs. No. 2 Kansas. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (5-0) vs. UMass. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Tuesday.

7. North Carolina (6-1) beat No. 17 UCLA 94-78. Next: at No. 9 Michigan, Wednesday.

8. Auburn (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Peter’s, Wednesday.

9. Michigan (6-0) beat Chattanooga 83-55. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Wednesday.

10. Kentucky (4-1) vs. Tennessee State. Next: vs. Monmouth, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (4-1) vs. Texas. Next: at Louisville, Tuesday.

12. Kansas State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lehigh, Saturday.

13. Virginia Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Saturday.

14. Florida State (5-0) beat No. 19 LSU 79-76, OT. Next: vs. Oklahoma State or Villanova, Sunday.

15. Mississippi State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn State, Monday.

16. Clemson (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Monday.

17. UCLA (4-2) lost to No. 7 North Carolina 94-78. Next: vs. Hawaii, Wednesday.

18. TCU (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Monday.

19. LSU (5-1) lost to No. 14 Florida State 79-76, OT. Next: vs. Oklahoma State or Villanova, Sunday.

20. Iowa (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

21. Oregon (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.

22. Buffalo (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Marist, Saturday.

23. Ohio State (5-0) vs. Cleveland State. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

24. Purdue (5-1) beat Robert Morris 84-46. Next: at No. 14 Florida State, Wednesday.

25. Wisconsin (5-1) lost to No. 4 Virginia 53-46. Next: vs. N.C. State, Tuesday.

