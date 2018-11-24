1. Duke (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Tuesday.
2. Kansas (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday, Dec. 1.
3. Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota State, Monday.
4. Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Wednesday.
5. Tennessee (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday.
6. Nevada (6-0) did not play. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Tuesday.
7. North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Michigan, Wednesday.
8. Auburn (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Peter’s, Wednesday.
9. Michigan (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Wednesday.
10. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Wednesday.
11. Michigan State (5-1) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Tuesday.
12. Kansas State (5-0) vs. Lehigh. Next: at Marquette, Saturday.
13. Virginia Tech (5-0) beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 75-37. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.
14. Florida State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Sunday.
15. Mississippi State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn State, Monday.
16. Clemson (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Monday.
17. UCLA (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Wednesday.
18. TCU (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Monday.
19. LSU (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.
20. Iowa (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
21. Oregon (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.
22. Buffalo (5-0) beat Marist 76-49. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Friday.
23. Ohio State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.
24. Purdue (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Florida State, Wednesday.
25. Wisconsin (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Tuesday.
