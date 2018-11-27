Monday

1. Gonzaga (7-0) beat North Dakota State 102-60. Next: at Creighton Saturday.

2. Kansas (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

3. Duke (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Tuesday.

4. Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Maryland, Wednesday.

5. Nevada (6-0) did not play. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Tuesday.

6. Tennessee (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday.

7. Michigan (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 North Carolina, Wednesday.

8. Auburn (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Peter’s, Wednesday.

9. Michigan State (5-1) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Tuesday.

10. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Wednesday.

11. North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Michigan, Wednesday.

12. Kansas State (6-0) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Saturday.

13. Virginia Tech (5-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Tuesday.

14. Iowa (5-0) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

15. Florida State (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Purdue, Wednesday.

16. Ohio State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Wednesday.

17. Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Radford, Friday.

18. Oregon (4-2) lost to Texas Southern 89-84. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

19. Purdue (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Florida State, Wednesday.

20. Texas Tech (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday.

21. Buffalo (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Friday.

22. Wisconsin (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Tuesday.

23. Villanova (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Saturday.

24. Maryland (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Virginia, Wednesday.

25. Mississippi State (5-1) beat Alcorn State 88-65. Next: at Dayton, Friday.

