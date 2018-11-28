Listen Live Sports

November 28, 2018 8:33 pm
 
1. Gonzaga (7-0) did not play. Next: at Creighton, Saturday.

2. Kansas (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

3. Duke (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Saturday.

4. Virginia (6-0) at No. 24 Maryland. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.

5. Nevada (7-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.

6. Tennessee (5-1) beat Eastern Kentucky 95-67. Next: vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sunday.

7. Michigan (6-0) vs. No. 11 North Carolina. Next: vs. No. 19 Purdue, Saturday.

8. Auburn (5-1) vs. Saint Peter’s. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Tuesday.

9. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Friday.

10. Kentucky (5-1) vs. Monmouth. Next: vs. UNC Greensboro, Saturday.

11. North Carolina (6-1) at No. 7 Michigan. Next: vs. UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.

12. Kansas State (6-0) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Saturday.

13. Virginia Tech (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. CCSU, Saturday.

14. Iowa (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Wisconsin, Friday.

15. Florida State (5-1) vs. No. 19 Purdue. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.

16. Ohio State (6-0) vs. Syracuse. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

17. Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Radford, Friday.

18. Oregon (4-2) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

19. Purdue (5-1) at No. 15 Florida State. Next: at No. 7 Michigan, Saturday.

20. Texas Tech (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday.

21. Buffalo (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Friday.

22. Wisconsin (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Iowa, Friday.

23. Villanova (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Saturday.

24. Maryland (6-0) vs. No. 4 Virginia. Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday.

25. Mississippi State (5-1) did not play. Next: at Dayton, Friday.

