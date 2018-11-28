1. Gonzaga (7-0) did not play. Next: at Creighton, Saturday.
2. Kansas (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.
3. Duke (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Saturday.
4. Virginia (6-0) at No. 24 Maryland. Next: vs. Morgan State, Monday.
5. Nevada (7-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.
6. Tennessee (5-1) beat Eastern Kentucky 95-67. Next: vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sunday.
7. Michigan (6-0) vs. No. 11 North Carolina. Next: vs. No. 19 Purdue, Saturday.
8. Auburn (5-1) vs. Saint Peter’s. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Tuesday.
9. Michigan State (5-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Friday.
10. Kentucky (5-1) vs. Monmouth. Next: vs. UNC Greensboro, Saturday.
11. North Carolina (6-1) at No. 7 Michigan. Next: vs. UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.
12. Kansas State (6-0) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Saturday.
13. Virginia Tech (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. CCSU, Saturday.
14. Iowa (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Wisconsin, Friday.
15. Florida State (5-1) vs. No. 19 Purdue. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.
16. Ohio State (6-0) vs. Syracuse. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.
17. Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Radford, Friday.
18. Oregon (4-2) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.
19. Purdue (5-1) at No. 15 Florida State. Next: at No. 7 Michigan, Saturday.
20. Texas Tech (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday.
21. Buffalo (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Friday.
22. Wisconsin (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Iowa, Friday.
23. Villanova (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. La Salle, Saturday.
24. Maryland (6-0) vs. No. 4 Virginia. Next: vs. Penn State, Saturday.
25. Mississippi State (5-1) did not play. Next: at Dayton, Friday.
