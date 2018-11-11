Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

November 11, 2018
 
Sunday

1. Kansas (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Monday.

2. Kentucky (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Wednesday.

3. Gonzaga (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Thursday.

4. Duke (2-0) beat Army 94-72. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Wednesday.

5. Virginia (2-0) beat George Washington 76-57. Next: vs. Coppin State, Friday.

6. Tennessee (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Tuesday.

7. Nevada (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Friday.

8. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Monday.

9. Villanova (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan, Wednesday.

10. Michigan State (1-1) beat Florida Gulf Coast 106-82. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Wednesday.

11. Auburn (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi College, Wednesday.

12. Kansas State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Monday.

13. West Virginia (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Thursday.

14. Oregon (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

15. Virginia Tech (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ball State, Thursday.

16. Syracuse (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. UConn, Thursday.

17. Florida State (2-0) beat Tulane 80-69. Next: vs. Canisius, Monday, Nov. 19.

18. Mississippi State (2-0) beat Hartford 77-59. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Friday.

19. Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Villanova, Wednesday.

20. TCU (2-0) beat Oral Roberts 79-62. Next: vs. Fresno State, Thursday.

21. UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Friday.

22. Clemson (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Sam Houston State, Wednesday.

23. LSU (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Tuesday.

24. Purdue (2-0) did not play. vs. Appalachian State, Thursday.

25. Washington (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Monday.

