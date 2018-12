Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Friday’s Games

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 5 Tennessee at the Barclays Center, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 25 Wisconsin at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Nevada vs. UMass at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 17 UCLA at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Michigan vs. Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Tennessee State, 7 p.km.

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Texas at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 19 LSU at HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 7 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio State vs. Cleveland State, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Purdue vs. Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 12 Kansas State vs. Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 Virginia Tech vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

No. 22 Buffalo vs. Marist, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 14 Florida State vs. TBD at HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., TBA

No. 19 LSU vs. TBD at HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., TBA

