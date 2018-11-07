Listen Live Sports

Toppin’s 18, 10 in 1st start lifts Dayton past North Florida

November 7, 2018 10:05 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin, pressed into starting in his first collegiate game, scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Dayton to a 78-70 win over North Florida in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Jordan Davis added 16 points and Trey Landers added 15 with 10 rebounds for the Flyers, who stretched a 41-35 halftime lead to 20 points with 8:24 to play. After the field goal by Dwayne Cohill, Dayton scored its final six points from the foul line.

Toppin, a redshirt freshman, started because senior Josh Cunningham, a three-time captain and preseason All-Atlantic 10 pick, who led the team in scoring (15.6 points a game) and rebounding (8.4), injured his right hand in practice on Tuesday.

Nine straight points capped a 28-7 run that made it 68-48 midway through the second half.

Ryan Mikesell, a former starter who missed all of last year because of hip surgery, contributed 12 points for Dayton.

Noah Horchler led the Eagles with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Garrett Sams had 15 points.

