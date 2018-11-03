Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto fires head coach Marc Trestman after 4-14 season

November 3, 2018 3:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Argonauts fired head coach Marc Trestman on Saturday, one day after capping a league-worst 4-14 season with a 24-9 loss to Ottawa.

Bill Manning, president of the Canadian Football League team, said a search for a new coach would begin immediately.

Trestman was 15-23 in his two seasons with the Argonauts, who won the Grey Cup last year. This season went awry early when veteran quarterback Ricky Ray sustained a season-ending neck injury during a Week 2 loss to Calgary.

Trestman is a former head coach of Montreal in the CFL and the NFL’s Chicago Bears, where he was 13-19 over two seasons.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad