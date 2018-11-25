Listen Live Sports

Towson rallies to beat Loyola (Md.) 85-69

November 25, 2018 8:51 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Brian Fobbs scored a career-high 25, Tobias Howard added 23, and Towson rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Loyola (Md.) 85-69 on Sunday night.

Towson closed the game on a 14-3 run in final 2:07 capped by Fobbs’ 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in the game.

The Tigers (2-4) turned a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead with a 16-2 run capped at 60-53 on Fobbs’ 3-pointer with 8:42 to go. Fobbs scored 11 during that stretch and Towson never trailed again. Loyola had a 6-1 run to cut the deficit to 61-59, but the Greyhounds (2-5) got no closer in the final eight minutes.

The Greyhounds had their largest lead at 39-32 on Andrew Kostecka’s 3-pointer late in the first half and led 41-36 at halftime.

Nakye Sanders added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.

Kostecka scored a career-high 30 and Chuck Champion added 16 for the Greyhounds.

