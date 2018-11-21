Listen Live Sports

Trail Blazers-Bucks, Box

November 21, 2018 10:26 pm
 
PORTLAND (100)

Layman 1-3 0-0 2, Aminu 1-13 2-2 4, Nurkic 6-8 4-5 16, Lillard 5-12 11-13 22, McCollum 7-14 6-6 22, Harkless 1-5 0-0 2, Leonard 2-4 0-0 6, Swanigan 1-5 0-0 2, Collins 3-4 0-0 8, Stauskas 2-8 0-0 5, Simons 1-4 0-2 2, Baldwin IV 2-7 0-0 5, Turner 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 34-93 23-28 100.

MILWAUKEE (143)

Middleton 7-12 5-5 21, Antetokounmpo 13-20 6-9 33, Lopez 1-3 0-0 3, Bledsoe 7-13 0-0 16, Brogdon 7-12 2-2 16, Wood 5-6 0-0 11, Ilyasova 0-5 0-0 0, Maker 4-10 0-0 11, Dellavedova 1-4 0-0 2, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 4-8 0-0 9, Morris 3-3 0-0 7, Snell 3-8 1-1 9. Totals 57-108 14-17 143.

Portland 20 30 29 21—100
Milwaukee 31 41 37 34—143

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-42 (Collins 2-2, Leonard 2-3, McCollum 2-4, Baldwin IV 1-1, Stauskas 1-6, Lillard 1-6, Simons 0-1, Swanigan 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Layman 0-2, Turner 0-2, Harkless 0-4, Aminu 0-9), Milwaukee 15-45 (Maker 3-7, Middleton 2-5, Bledsoe 2-6, Snell 2-6, Morris 1-1, Wood 1-2, Connaughton 1-2, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-3, Brown 1-4, Dellavedova 0-1, Brogdon 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 39 (Aminu 9), Milwaukee 59 (Antetokounmpo 16). Assists_Portland 13 (Lillard 5), Milwaukee 34 (Antetokounmpo 9). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Collins, Brown. A_17,591 (17,500).

