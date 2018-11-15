Trail Blazers-Lakers, Box

PORTLAND (117)

Layman 2-2 0-0 6, Aminu 7-11 0-0 18, Nurkic 7-13 7-8 21, Lillard 8-23 12-13 31, McCollum 9-20 2-2 23, Leonard 3-5 0-0 7, Collins 2-7 0-0 5, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 3-9 0-0 6, Stauskas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-93 21-23 117.

L.A. LAKERS (126)

James 13-19 13-15 44, Kuzma 3-8 0-0 7, McGee 9-12 2-2 20, Ball 4-11 0-0 11, Ingram 6-15 4-5 17, Chandler 1-1 2-2 4, Rondo 0-4 0-0 0, Stephenson 2-8 0-0 4, Hart 2-7 0-0 6, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 2-2 13. Totals 44-93 23-26 126.

Portland 33 22 34 28—117 L.A. Lakers 26 33 38 29—126

3-Point Goals_Portland 14-33 (Aminu 4-7, McCollum 3-8, Lillard 3-9, Layman 2-2, Leonard 1-2, Collins 1-4, Turner 0-1), L.A. Lakers 15-32 (James 5-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Ball 3-5, Hart 2-6, Kuzma 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Rondo 0-1, Stephenson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 47 (Nurkic 14), L.A. Lakers 48 (James 10). Assists_Portland 24 (Lillard 11), L.A. Lakers 25 (James 9). Total Fouls_Portland 21, L.A. Lakers 18. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second) 2. A_18,997 (18,997).

