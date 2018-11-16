Listen Live Sports

Trail Blazers-Timberwolves, Box

November 16, 2018 10:15 pm
 
PORTLAND (96)

Layman 1-5 2-4 4, Aminu 1-7 2-2 5, Nurkic 5-8 3-4 13, Lillard 5-18 5-6 16, McCollum 8-16 1-2 18, Leonard 4-6 0-0 10, Swanigan 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Stauskas 4-5 0-0 8, Simons 3-7 1-2 7, Turner 0-3 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 3-5 0-0 8, Baldwin IV 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-88 14-20 96.

MINNESOTA (112)

Covington 5-7 0-0 14, Gibson 6-10 0-0 12, Towns 6-15 0-0 14, Teague 5-10 1-2 13, Wiggins 9-21 2-2 23, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 3-9 2-2 9, Dieng 3-4 0-1 6, Rose 7-13 3-4 17, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-92 8-11 112.

Portland 21 22 24 29— 96
Minnesota 29 26 28 29—112

3-Point Goals_Portland 8-29 (Leonard 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-2, Collins 1-2, McCollum 1-4, Aminu 1-5, Lillard 1-7, Stauskas 0-1, Turner 0-1, Baldwin IV 0-1, Simons 0-2, Layman 0-2), Minnesota 12-28 (Covington 4-6, Wiggins 3-8, Teague 2-3, Towns 2-4, Saric 1-5, Rose 0-1, Okogie 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 48 (Nurkic 11), Minnesota 43 (Towns 9). Assists_Portland 16 (Lillard 5), Minnesota 28 (Teague 7). Total Fouls_Portland 14, Minnesota 16. Technicals_Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second). A_18,978 (19,356).

