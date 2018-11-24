Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Warriors, Box

November 24, 2018 1:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (97)

Layman 1-3 0-0 2, Aminu 4-7 2-2 12, Nurkic 8-15 6-10 22, Lillard 9-24 2-3 23, McCollum 8-19 0-2 19, Harkless 0-1 1-2 1, Collins 0-4 0-0 0, Leonard 4-6 0-1 8, Swanigan 0-0 0-0 0, Se.Curry 1-3 0-0 2, Baldwin IV 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 1-5 1-2 3, Stauskas 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 38-93 12-22 97.

GOLDEN STATE (125)

Iguodala 2-2 0-0 6, Durant 13-21 4-5 32, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 7-16 0-0 19, Thompson 12-21 3-3 31, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Bell 2-2 1-2 5, Jerebko 2-5 1-2 7, Livingston 4-7 3-4 11, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 48-85 12-16 125.

Portland 27 17 29 24— 97
Golden State 24 35 33 33—125

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-24 (Lillard 3-7, McCollum 3-8, Aminu 2-4, Stauskas 1-1, Collins 0-1, Se.Curry 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Layman 0-1), Golden State 17-32 (Cook 5-8, Thompson 4-9, Iguodala 2-2, Lee 2-4, Jerebko 2-4, Durant 2-5). Fouled Out_Looney. Rebounds_Portland 40 (Collins 9), Golden State 42 (Durant 8). Assists_Portland 22 (Lillard 8), Golden State 29 (Durant, Bell 7). Total Fouls_Portland 16, Golden State 22. A_19,596 (19,596).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons