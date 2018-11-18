Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trail Blazers-Wizards, Box

November 18, 2018 8:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PORTLAND (119)

Aminu 3-7 1-2 9, Layman 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-8 7-9 13, Lillard 12-29 13-15 40, McCollum 9-16 4-4 25, Leonard 2-2 0-0 5, Collins 2-3 3-3 7, Baldwin IV 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 3-8 2-2 8, Stauskas 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 39-86 30-35 119.

WASHINGTON (109)

Porter Jr. 5-8 2-4 13, Morris 1-6 0-0 3, Howard 1-2 0-2 2, Wall 10-21 1-5 24, Beal 4-13 2-2 12, Green 3-10 1-1 7, Oubre Jr. 7-14 3-4 19, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Bryant 3-3 0-1 6, Rivers 3-8 0-0 8, Satoransky 4-5 1-2 10. Totals 43-96 10-21 109.

Portland 32 30 29 28—119
Washington 25 16 29 39—109

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-30 (McCollum 3-5, Lillard 3-10, Aminu 2-4, Leonard 1-1, Stauskas 1-2, Layman 1-5, Nurkic 0-1, Simons 0-1, Collins 0-1), Washington 13-32 (Wall 3-6, Rivers 2-5, Oubre Jr. 2-6, Beal 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-1, Morris 1-2, Smith 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_Aminu, Collins. Rebounds_Portland 53 (Nurkic 14), Washington 43 (Green 13). Assists_Portland 26 (Nurkic 8), Washington 28 (Satoransky 7). Total Fouls_Portland 25, Washington 30. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks, Oubre Jr.. A_16,647 (20,356).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team