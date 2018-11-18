Trail Blazers-Wizards, Box

PORTLAND (119)

Aminu 3-7 1-2 9, Layman 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 3-8 7-9 13, Lillard 12-29 13-15 40, McCollum 9-16 4-4 25, Leonard 2-2 0-0 5, Collins 2-3 3-3 7, Baldwin IV 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 3-8 2-2 8, Stauskas 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 39-86 30-35 119.

WASHINGTON (109)

Porter Jr. 5-8 2-4 13, Morris 1-6 0-0 3, Howard 1-2 0-2 2, Wall 10-21 1-5 24, Beal 4-13 2-2 12, Green 3-10 1-1 7, Oubre Jr. 7-14 3-4 19, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Bryant 3-3 0-1 6, Rivers 3-8 0-0 8, Satoransky 4-5 1-2 10. Totals 43-96 10-21 109.

Portland 32 30 29 28—119 Washington 25 16 29 39—109

3-Point Goals_Portland 11-30 (McCollum 3-5, Lillard 3-10, Aminu 2-4, Leonard 1-1, Stauskas 1-2, Layman 1-5, Nurkic 0-1, Simons 0-1, Collins 0-1), Washington 13-32 (Wall 3-6, Rivers 2-5, Oubre Jr. 2-6, Beal 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-1, Morris 1-2, Smith 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_Aminu, Collins. Rebounds_Portland 53 (Nurkic 14), Washington 43 (Green 13). Assists_Portland 26 (Nurkic 8), Washington 28 (Satoransky 7). Total Fouls_Portland 25, Washington 30. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks, Oubre Jr.. A_16,647 (20,356).

