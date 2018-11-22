Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trent Williams, Quinton Dunbar active for Redskins at Dallas

November 22, 2018 4:03 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams and cornerback Quinton Dunbar are active for Washington on Thanksgiving against Dallas after missing multiple games with injuries.

Williams missed three straight games with a dislocated right thumb, while Dunbar was sidelined four of the previous five games with nerve damage as part of a shin injury.

Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Daniel Ross is available after two games with a calf injury. Ross was active for the first game at Philadelphia, but didn’t play when the injury came up before the game.

Redskins running back Chris Thompson had already been declared out for the sixth time in seven games because of a rib injury. Receiver Jamison Crowder is out for the seventh straight game with an ankle injury.

Dallas had already ruled out five players: tight end Geoff Swaim (broken wrist), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), guard Adam Redmond (concussion), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin).

___

Corrects with Quinton Dunbar active instead of Jamison Crowder.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

