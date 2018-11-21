Listen Live Sports

Trump kicks off Thanksgiving break golfing with Nicklaus

November 21, 2018 1:05 pm
 
PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump is spending the first day of his Thanksgiving break taking advantage of the good golfing weather.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says the president was playing “a quick round” on Wednesday with golf legend Jack Nicklaus, Nicklaus’s professional golfer son Gary, and his grandson G.T.

Trump has also been busy tweeting since arriving in Florida Tuesday evening.

The trip is Trump’s first of the season to his private Mar-a-Lago club, where he typically spends Thanksgiving, Christmas and many winter weekends.

The president’s trips typically include frequent visits to his nearby golf courses, where he played last year with the Nicklauses as well as with Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods. The White House rarely tells reporters when Trump is hitting the links.

