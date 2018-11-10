Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tsitsipas recovers to beat De Minaur and win Next Gen Finals

November 10, 2018 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a set down to beat Australian teenager Alex de Minaur and win the second edition of the Next Gen Finals on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Greek, who had been the alternate last year, prevailed 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (3), 4-3 (3).

De Minaur, who was seeded second, saved two match points at the end of the sixth game of the final set to force a tiebreak.

However, Tsitsipas secured the victory — and the title — at his next opportunity, falling onto his back in celebration after De Minaur hit a forehand long.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“It feels great,” world No. 15 Tsitsipas said. “I had a chance twice to win the match, but remained calm.”

De Minaur has climbed more than 170 ranking spots since December, up to No. 31.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline