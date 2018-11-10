Tsitsipas recovers to beat De Minaur and win Next Gen Finals

MILAN (AP) — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a set down to beat Australian teenager Alex de Minaur and win the second edition of the Next Gen Finals on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Greek, who had been the alternate last year, prevailed 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (3), 4-3 (3).

De Minaur, who was seeded second, saved two match points at the end of the sixth game of the final set to force a tiebreak.

However, Tsitsipas secured the victory — and the title — at his next opportunity, falling onto his back in celebration after De Minaur hit a forehand long.

“It feels great,” world No. 15 Tsitsipas said. “I had a chance twice to win the match, but remained calm.”

De Minaur has climbed more than 170 ranking spots since December, up to No. 31.

