Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carmel, Va. 81, Winston Churchill 71

Carroll Christian 66, Grace Academy 58

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 74, Spencerville Academy 37

Frederick Christian Academy 55, Frederick Warriors 20

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 75, Highland View 74

St. Andrew’s 62, St. John’s Catholic Prep 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Pallotti 52, St. Mary’s Ryken 38

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 54, Highland View 16

Spencerville Academy 61, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

