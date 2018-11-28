Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 58, Spotswood 31

Altavista 41, Rustburg 38

Banner Christian 65, Walsingham Academy 49

Bethel 64, Kecoughtan 33

Bluefield, W.Va. 58, Graham 37

Brentsville 55, Kettle Run 32

Briar Woods 69, Fauquier 26

Carlisle 63, Westover Christian 18

Christiansburg 80, Auburn 40

Courtland 40, Louisa 35

Covington 38, James River-Buchanan 15

Douglas Freeman 46, Atlee 37

East Rockingham 47, Eastern View 36

Eastern Mennonite 27, Grace Christian 21

Fairfax 53, Annandale 49

Falls Church 59, Washington-Lee 41

First Colonial 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 36

Fluvanna 40, Turner Ashby 36

Fredericksburg Christian 76, James Monroe 47

Gate City 68, Tennessee, Tenn. 42

George Marshall 59, South Lakes 41

Glen Allen 57, Lee-Davis 42

Handley 51, Park View-Sterling 41

Hanover 61, Deep Run 34

Heritage (Leesburg) 73, Tuscarora 37

Heritage-Newport News 47, Phoebus 31

Herndon 79, Lee-Springfield 39

James Robinson 42, Langley 41

Jamestown 67, Poquoson 19

Kempsville 82, Frank Cox 37

King George 50, Washington & Lee 10

Lafayette 46, Smithfield 32

Lancaster 50, Northampton 39

Lord Botetourt 58, Liberty Christian 35

Luray 79, Madison County 51

Magna Vista 41, Floyd County 38

Menchville 52, Warwick 37

Midlothian 0, Dinwiddie 0

Millbrook 71, Warren County 18

New Covenant 44, Timberlake Christian 19

Norfolk Academy 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 42

Norfolk Christian 46, Nandua 21

North Stafford 54, Spotsylvania 45

Northside 66, Cave Spring 55

Oakton 68, McLean 46

Page County 55, Strasburg 35

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Craig County 10

Peninsula Catholic 41, StoneBridge Christian 19

Petersburg 56, Huguenot 48

Potomac Falls 56, Dominion 28

Princess Anne 83, Landstown 35

Radford 36, Blacksburg 24

Rappahannock 54, King & Queen 11

Riverside 48, George Mason 37

Roanoke Valley Christian 57, United Christian Academy 18

Rockbridge County 63, Staunton River 52

Salem 60, Glenvar 56

Salem-Va. Beach 59, Kellam 49

Shenandoah Valley Christian 54, Highland View, Md. 16

South County 47, Chantilly 44

St. Annes-Belfield 78, Stuart Hall 27

St. John Paul the Great 46, Madeira School 40

Summit Christian Academy 41, Denbigh Baptist 16

TJ-Alexandria 86, Mount Vernon 24

Tabb 26, New Kent 23

Tallwood 56, Green Run 44

Tidewater Academy 40, Portsmouth Christian 26

Union 60, Rye Cove 25

Veritas Christian Academy 51, Collegiate-Richmond 19

W.T. Woodson 40, Wakefield 25

Warhill 49, Grafton 30

West Potomac 68, Centreville 53

William Byrd 54, Hidden Valley 17

William Fleming 73, Franklin County 54

William Monroe 65, Orange County 18

Woodside 42, Gloucester 37

Woodstock Central 43, Stonewall Jackson 30

York 37, Bruton 20

Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic=

Marion 56, John Battle 44

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

J.I. Burton vs. Twin Valley, ppd. to Nov 28th.

Patrick Henry-Ashland vs. Hermitage, ppd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 41, Rustburg 38

Amherst County 62, Randolph Henry 50

Armstrong 67, TJ-Richmond 57

Bath County 55, Stuart Hall 20

Benedictine 65, Matoaca 51

Blue Ridge 50, Highland-Monterey 16

Brentsville 58, Kettle Run 41

Briar Woods 58, Fauquier 41

Buffalo Gap 65, Fort Defiance 61

Carlisle 105, Westover Christian 26

Carmel 81, Winston Churchill, Md. 71

Christiansburg 58, Craig County 25

Dinwiddie 73, Midlothian 71

Douglas Freeman 46, Atlee 37

Eastern Mennonite 91, Fishburne Military 17

Eastern Montgomery 60, Bland County 55

Edison 77, Hayfield 74

Episcopal 97, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 53

Fairfax 47, Annandale 39

Fluvanna 70, Turner Ashby 61

Fort Chiswell 61, Carroll County 53

Fredericksburg Christian 69, Lighthouse Academy 31

Green Run 77, Tallwood 47

Guardian Christian 70, Salem Christian 47

Hampton 67, Denbigh 42

Hampton Roads 55, Hampton Christian 36

Hanover 76, Deep Run 72

Harrisonburg 47, Western Albemarle 40

Henrico 61, Mills Godwin 34

Heritage (Leesburg) 75, Tuscarora 70

Hidden Valley 59, William Byrd 46

Highland Springs 62, Meadowbrook 42

Highland-Warrenton 92, Fairfax Home School 69

Holy Cross Regional 74, Amelia Academy 70

Hopewell 73, Central Virginia Home School 46

James Robinson 44, Langley 41

Kecoughtan 55, Bethel 40

Kellam 44, Salem-Va. Beach 43

Kempsville 68, Frank Cox 62

King George 77, Washington & Lee 62

Lake Braddock 47, Westfield 35

Lancaster 86, Northampton 53

Landstown 69, Princess Anne 61

Lee-Davis 76, Glen Allen 71

Madison County 72, Luray 44

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 66, Magna Vista 57

Menchville 90, Warwick 51

Millbrook 66, Warren County 51

New Covenant 67, Timberlake Christian 58

Norfolk Academy 50, Atlantic Shores Christian 47

Norfolk Christian 79, Nandua 33

Norfolk Collegiate 96, Bayside 68

Northside 57, Cave Spring 51

Oakton 68, McLean 46

Orange County 43, William Monroe 42

Peninsula Catholic 69, StoneBridge Christian 58

Phoebus 93, Heritage-Newport News 51

Portsmouth Christian 55, Tidewater Academy 44

Potomac Falls 64, Dominion 51

Rappahannock 70, King & Queen 64

Riverside 69, George Mason 49

Shenandoah Valley Christian 75, Highland View, Md. 74

South County 59, Chantilly 49

South Lakes 58, George Marshall 49

Staunton River 48, Glenvar 44

Strasburg 85, Page County 79

T.C. Williams 83, Washington Latin, D.C. 42

TJ-Alexandria 49, Mount Vernon 46

Tandem Friends School 69, St. Annes-Belfield 68

W.T. Woodson 70, Wakefield 57

Wakefield School 70, Seton School 49

Washington-Lee 73, Falls Church 51

West Potomac 82, Centreville 75

William Fleming 64, Franklin County 45

Woodside 99, Gloucester 47

Yorktown 71, Justice 29

Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic=

John Battle 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28

Northwood 69, Abingdon 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hermitage vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd.

Stonewall Jackson vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 19th.

