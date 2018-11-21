Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)— Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers retired Tuesday after 21 seasons in a career in which he hit 477 home runs and became the first player from the Dominican Republic to have 3,000 hits.

The 39-year-old third baseman announced his decision in a statement released by the Rangers, saying it is time for the “next chapter of my life.”

Beltre was a .286 hitter with 1,707 RBIs in 2,933 career games. His 3,166 hits rank 16th on baseball’s career list, with his homers total 30th and RBIs 24th. He played 2,759 games at third base — only Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson had more.

The four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner made his big league debut at 19 with the Dodgers in 1998.

In his statement, Beltre thanked former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda for “believing in this young kid from the Dominican Republic when others thought I was too young to be called up” to the majors.

HOCKEY

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers fired coach Todd McLellan on Tuesday and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock with hopes of reviving a the team languishing in sixth place in the Pacific Division.

McLellan was in his fourth season behind the Oilers’ bench. The team missed the playoffs in two of his previous three seasons despite having superstar Connor McDavid on its roster. The Oilers were just 9-10-1 entering its game Tuesday night at San Jose.

McLellan is the fourth coach to be fired this year, following John Stevens in Los Angeles, Joel Quenneville in Chicago and Mike Yeo in St. Louis.

The 66-year-old Hitchcock announced his retirement in April after a 22-year coaching career, which included a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999. He had two stints in Dallas as well as head coaching stops in Philadelphia (2002-2006), Columbus (2006-2010) and St. Louis (2011-2017). The Edmonton native is the third-winningest coach in NHL history with an overall record of 823-506-88-119 (.603 winning percentage). He has guided teams to eight division titles and twice to the best record in the NHL.

The Oilers have lost six of their last seven games and only the Blues and Los Angeles Kings are below them in the Western Conference standings.

LAW

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ex-Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation of the handling of serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar — the third current or former campus official other than Nassar to face criminal charges in the scandal.

Simon, who stepped down under pressure in January, spoke with state police investigators on May 1. She is accused of making two false and misleading statements — that she was unaware of the nature of a sexual misconduct complaint that sparked the school’s 2014 Title IX probe of Nassar, and that she only knew a sports medicine doctor, not Nassar himself, was under investigation at that time.

If convicted of two felony and two misdemeanor counts of lying to a peace officer, the 71-year-old Simon faces up to four years in prison. The Mason resident is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Eaton County near Lansing.

One of her attorneys, Lee Silver, called the charges “completely baseless” and said he had not seen a “shred of evidence” to support them.

TENNIS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Court records show that tennis star Venus Williams has settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to a fatal car crash in Florida.

Palm Beach County court records show that the case was closed last week. Terms of the agreement between Williams and the estate of 78-year-old Jerome Barson weren’t included in the documents.

Palm Beach Gardens police previously cleared both Williams and Barson’s wife, Linda, in the June 2017 crash that fatally injured Barson. Investigators say video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection, but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop. Williams then tried to get fully across, but the Barsons’ light turned green and their car slammed into Williams’ SUV.

Jerome Barson died 13 days after the crash.

Attorneys for Williams and the Barsons didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

