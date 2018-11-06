Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Paul Davis pitching coach.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Turner Ward hitting coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Fired coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson. Named Jeremy Colliton coach and Barry Smith assistant coach.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Named Ashley Oostindie director of digital marketing and Paige Sliney digital media production manager.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Fired vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas.
NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed F Devon Sandoval, G Cody Mizell, Ms Juan Guzman and Toni Soler and Ds Joshua Suggs and Austin Yearwood.
