Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Paul Davis pitching coach.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Turner Ward hitting coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Fired coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson. Named Jeremy Colliton coach and Barry Smith assistant coach.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Named Ashley Oostindie director of digital marketing and Paige Sliney digital media production manager.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Fired vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas.

United Soccer League

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed F Devon Sandoval, G Cody Mizell, Ms Juan Guzman and Toni Soler and Ds Joshua Suggs and Austin Yearwood.

